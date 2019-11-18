Pakistan: Rights activist kidnapped by unidentified men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): A Pakistan human rights activist was allegedly kidnapped by four unidentified men while he was on his way to Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, his driver told the police, as reported by the local media on Monday.

The incident took place on November 13 when activist Idris Khattak was on his way from Akora Khattak village to Swabi district. As per the complaint filed by Khattak's driver and family, the activist's car was stopped at the Swabi Motorway Interchange by four unidentified men, who then kidnapped him, Dawn reported.

Police have confirmed that Khattak was missing but said an FIR will be lodged after an initial investigation.

Activist Jibran Nasir claimed on Sunday that Khattak, who has previously worked with organisations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, was abducted by intelligence agencies "six days ago" on Islamabad-Peshawar highway near Swabi Interchange.

"Idris Khattak worker of National Party who has previously worked with @amnesty & @hrw was abducted by Intel agencies 6 days ago on Islamabad Peshawar highway near Swabi Interchange as per his driver who was abducted along with him but released 3 days later #MissingInPakistan," Nasir Tweeted.



Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also took to Twitter on the development, demanding the immediate recovery of the activist, who, the HRCP said, remained associated with progressive politics in Pakistan since his student days.

"HRCP condemns arbitrary #detentions and urges the Pakistani state to fulfill its constitutional obligations towards its citizens," it tweeted. (ANI)

