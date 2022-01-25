Pakistan rights commission condemns killing of Lahore journalist

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Highlighting the failing "law-and-order situation" in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday condemned the killing of a Lahore journalist.

Hasnain Shah, who is a crime reporter on a private TV channel, was shot dead outside Lahore Press Club. This incident has led to condemnation from media persons across the country.

"HRCP condemns the assassination of Capital TV journalist Hasnain Shah, who was killed in broad daylight on Davis Road in Lahore earlier today. This is yet another testament to the failing law-and-order situation and the increased vulnerability of journalists," the HRCP said in a statement.

Hasnain Shah was sitting in his car outside the press club when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, intercepted and shot at him, killing him on the spot, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.



Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFJU) President Shehzada Zulfiqar condemned the incident, saying that the provincial government has failed to maintain law and order in the city.

The journalist union demanded the authorities arrest the suspects at the earliest.

The Lahore Economic Journalist Association also condemned the killing and said that the lives of journalists are not safe and the administration has failed to protect them.

Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry said a journalist's murder in front of the press club in broad daylight is a moment of reflection for the government.

He added that the incident would not go unnoticed and the authorities will be held responsible if culprits are not apprehended soon. (ANI)

