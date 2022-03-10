Pakistan: Rights groups demand gender equality, protection, justice, and freedom for women

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Five groups representing diverse schools of thought gathered at different spots in the area surrounding the National Press Club (NPC) and demanded gender equality, protection, justice, and freedom, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In these different groups, some are supporting 'Aurat March' which is a liberal group while others termed it as a western ideology, Pakistani newspaper The News International reported on Wednesday.

The peaceful march got disturbed when the 'Haya Rally' organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami women wing, which doesn't like the 'Aurat March' belief, stood face to face against them at the supermarket.

The situation was managed smoothly by the administration by diverting 'Aurat March' towards D Chawk. D Chawk was barricaded with containers and barbed wires but still, it doesn't affect the determination of women.

"We are not afraid of anyone. It is our right to live freely, protest freely, and express our views freely. We will hold this March every year from the same place. Forces that want to intimidate us would never succeed," eminent rights activist Tahira Abdulla was quoted as saying by The News International.



The rally was also addressed by anchor Asma Shirazi, women rights activist Farzana Bari, transgender rights activist Nayab Ali and many civil society representatives.

"We don't have any weapon, baton, or bomb. All we have is ideology. Then why are we a threat to the administration?" questioned Huda Bhurgi, a young activist from Sindh.

Another group 'Aurat Azadi', who also shared the same belief as 'Aurat March', demanded protection, justice, and freedom for women. The 'Aurat Azadi' March also featured a dance performance by Balochi Khathak dancer Ahmed Baloch and poetry recitation by famous feminist poet Kishwar Naheed.

'Aurat March' was first held in 2018, is now organised every year to celebrate International Women's Day. It attracted extraordinary public and media attention especially for its slogans such as 'Mera Jism Meri Marzi.'

Meanwhile, the 'Haya Rally' demanded rights for women guaranteed in Islam. "We want rights for women that are guaranteed in Islam. We believe that both men and women are bound to certain limits in Islam. These limits are important to follow to protect the family system," said Rukhsana Ghazanfar, Naib Nazma Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab.

JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq also addressed the 'Haya Rally' and said that both men and women are interdependent. He also demanded education, health, equal pay, and protection for women.

To avoid any untoward situation this year, the city administration tried managing all five groups by restricting them to specific places and allowing them to protest at different timings. "Our priority is to keep all groups at distance from each other and to avoid any direct conflict. We know that organisers are not happy with us for these restrictions but we had no choice," said Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat was quoted as saying by The News International. (ANI)

