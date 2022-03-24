Pakistan: Saga of unsafe working conditions in Balochistan coal mines continue, 3 workers trapped in latest explosion

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): At a time when hazardous and unsafe working conditions inside coal mines have already claimed hundreds of precious human lives in the past few years in Balochistan, in the latest incident after an explosion in Harnai district three workers remain trapped inside the coal mine even after 12 hours.

A total of six coal workers were trapped inside the mine, after a methane gas explosion on Tuesday morning. Deputy Commissioner Harnai, Sardar Rafique Tareen speaking on the developments in the rescue of the trapped coal mine workers said, "After 12 hours, three coal miners are still trapped inside the pit," reported The Express Tribune.

The central leader of mines and mineral association Balochistan, Peer Muhammad Kakar, slammed the government for the sufferings of the coal mine workers and said, "Government has failed to protect the lives of hapless coal miners."



Three coal miners were rescued by fellow miners in the morning but the other three were still trapped, he said.

He said coal mine owners, contractors and mines, and the mineral department were responsible for such kinds of tragic incidents at the mines of the province.

The rescue teams of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Mines and Minerals reached the affected mine after 10 hours. On condition of anonymity, a levies official said, "Had they come on time, the trapped miners could have been pulled out," reported the newspaper. (ANI)

