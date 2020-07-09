Pakistan seeks re-election in UNHRC

Pakistan, July 9 (ANI): Pakistan has confirmed its bid to seek another term in the United Nations Human Rights Council.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Pakistani Mission to the UN said the country will contest one of the four seats reserved for the Asia Pacific Group for the upcoming 2021- 23 term.

Interestingly, Pakistan was a founding member of the UNHRC when it was founded in 2006. The UNHRC was formed by 47 member countries by dissolving the previous body, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNCHR).

The UNCHR was heavily criticised for having countries with very bad human rights records as members. (ANI)

