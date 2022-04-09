Pakistan: Session on no-trust vote likely to go till midnight amid another adjournment

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): The National Assembly session to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is likely to continue till 12 midnight according to local media, as the reconvened House was adjourned yet again to 9:30 pm (local time) after an hour of proceedings.

Interestingly, Imran Khan has called a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at 9 pm in the evening the agenda of which is not entirely clear.

Pakistan's Supreme Court in a historic judgement on Thursday had called for the convening of the session of the National Assembly "not later than 10.30 am on Saturday" after setting aside the April 3 ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against the no-confidence motion on "Constitutional grounds".

Declaring the ruling of the Deputy Speaker "to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", the Court set aside all the subsequent steps taken, including the dissolution of the National Assembly, while also restoring Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the Federal Ministers to their respective positions as of April 3.

The court also fixed the Saturday session with the conditions that the session could not be prorogued unless the motion is voted upon, and in case Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote, the next PM has to be elected in the same session. (ANI)