Pakistan: Several areas in Karachi face gas shortage

Karachi [Pakistan], November 20 (ANI): Amid an energy crisis in Pakistan, gas supply was suspended in several parts of Karachi on Saturday and residents of some areas complained that the gas pressure was extremely low, local media reported.

According to Geo News, residents of several areas including Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Lyari, Manzoor Colony, Kharadar, Kaemari have complained about the gas supply and said that gas pressure was extremely low.

Meanwhile, other areas severely affected by gas load-shedding are Korangi, Bhittai Colony, Orangi, Liaquatabad, Shah Faisal Colony and different areas, said the Pakistani publication, adding that the residents of the above-mentioned areas are complaining that they are receiving gas for only two to three hours a day and that too, at extremely low pressure.



Geo News spoke to several women of the areas mentioned above, who said that suspension of gas supply meant they were forced to send their children to schools and colleges without breakfast.

Quetta, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Mirpurkhas and other cities in Punjab are also reportedly suffering from a gas shortage. Not only residents but owners of hotels and restaurants are also complaining of a gas shortage, as it is having an adverse impact on their business.

In Quetta and Gujranwala, the increased prices of LPG and wood, respectively, added to citizens' woes.

The price of LPG per kg in Quetta has surged by Rs 70 per kg, resulting in its total price increasing to Rs 230 per kg. The price of 40-kg of wood has soared to Rs 950 in Gujranwala, Geo News reported.

According to an editorial piece in Daily Times, the country is in the grip of a severe gas crisis right now and whatever the reasons for it, it is proof of the incompetence and insensitivity of the energy ministry. And it must be solved as soon as humanly possible. (ANI)

