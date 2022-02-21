Pakistan: SHO removed after citizens looted on Karachi's Korangi Causeway

Karachi [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): After several passengers were robbed during a traffic jam on a route in Karachi's main Korangi Causeway on Saturday night that caused social outcry, a station house officer (SHO) was removed on Sunday.

East Zone DIG Muquddus Haider said that the Korangi Industrial Area SHO was removed as directives had been issued for the permanent deployment of police mobiles at the spot where the citizens, mostly motorcyclists, were looted on Saturday night.

"But the [police] mobile was missing," he said.

In response, directives were issued for the permanent deployment of two police mobiles at street crime "hotspots" on Karachi's main Korangi Causeway, reported Dawn.

A citizen has lodged a complaint. East Zone DIG Muquddus Haider said that the robbers had been traced. As per the information available, the suspects were previously arrested but later they were released. SSP Faisal Bashir of Korangi is looking into the matter.

Police estimated that around 10-12 motorcyclists were robbed on Saturday night. However, reports circulating on social media claimed that 10 armed dacoits robbed 100 passengers on the main road, reported the newspaper.

Karachi has seen an increase in incidents of street crime recently with growing complaints from all segments of society. Society is also calling out the security administration for its failure to curb such incidents.

Previously, the Sindh government had abruptly removed the Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas, after only nine months on the post and replaced him with his predecessor, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Chief Minister of Pakistan's Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday blamed the country's financial situation for the rise in street crimes in Karachi.

He said that the economic conditions in the country are the reason for the worsening crime situation in the city. He stressed that people, because of these conditions are "forced" to resort to such crimes, reported Dawn.

The chief minister further maintained that the worsening law and order situation was a problem afflicting most cities of the country and not limited to Karachi. He said that the only reason that Karachi received more attention was because it is a major city. (ANI)