Pakistan: Sikh hakeem injured in Peshawar attack

Peshawar [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): Two men, including a Sikh hakeem, were injured in a gun attack in the city of Peshawar, Pakistan on Tuesday, local media reported.

The Dawn newspaper reported that Bipinder Singh was targeted by an armed man in his Kohat Road clinic.

According to Saddar Circle SP Farhan Khan, the Sikh hakeem suffered a bullet injury in his thigh and the other man in his hand.



The attacker had been detained. He turned out to be a drug addict with a criminal record, according to Dawn.

This incident comes as members of the minority community continue to be frequent targets of attacks in Pakistan.

Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhok on Wednesday wrote a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres, seeking "immediate intervention" for the safety of minorities living in Pakistan.

In a letter, Chandhok said minorities living in Pakistan are repeatedly facing atrocities and are victims of heinous crimes there. "Minorities, in particular, belonging to Hindu and Sikh religions which have close bonds with India are being persecuted."

Chandhok further highlighted the persecution of Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan. (ANI)

