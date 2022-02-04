Pakistan: Sindh declares two islands 'protected forests' amid dispute with federal govt

Karachi [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): Amid ownership dispute between provincial and federal governments, Sindh has declared two islands off the coast of Karachi as "protected forests", local media reported on Friday.

Bundal and Buddo islands have been claimed by the Sindh Forest Department (SFD) and Port Qasim Authority, which works under the federal government.

According to Daily Pakistan, in October 2020, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced the federal government was interested in developing new cities over the islands with an investment of 50 billion US dollars to "surpass Dubai."

The ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the province had opposed the plan.



"The cabinet after thorough discussion and deliberations declared Bundal and Buddo Islands as 'Protected Forests' and directed the Forest Department to notify the decision," said an official statement issued after the provincial cabinet meeting this week, Daily Pakistan reported.

The Port Qasim Authority sent a legal notice to the Sindh government against any change to the status of the islands on Monday, saying: "Both Bundal Islands and Buddo Islands (collectively the 'Islands') fall within the declared boundaries of Port Qasim and were transferred by the Federal Government to PQA."

The notice served to the chief secretary said "these Islands are situated at the entrance of the Port Qasim Navigation Channel and are owned by our client. Any action in relation to these Islands without consulting our client and obtaining its consent would be illegal and void ab initio."

"In view of the foregoing," it added, "you are hereby requested and advised to refrain from altering/changing the status of the Islands in any manner since the same belong to and vest in our client." as per Daily Pakistan.

Pakistan has been thinking of developing these islands since 2008 when the country's former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf struck a deal with a Dubai-based construction company to build a model city over 12,000 acres along with a 1.5-kilometre-long bridge, according to the media outlet. (ANI)

