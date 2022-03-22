Pakistan: Sindh House attack show of 'hooliganism' on part of Imran Khan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): The recent attack on Sindh House was a brazen show of "hooliganism" on part of the Imran Khan government and the manner in which Pakistan PM and his aides including Fawad Chaudhary and Sheikh Rashid threatened to bring in 10 lakh people in Islamabad are nothing but an attempt to blackmail amid the no-confidence motion, says Pakistan vernacular media.

The move was roundly condemned by leaders of the PPP, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, who said this act had hurt the federal identity.

Zardari said that if Imran Khan had sufficient numbers, he would have demonstrated his power in the house instead of attacking parliament lodges and Sindh House.

Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after dozen of its party members parted ways with the ruling party. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers on Friday stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad after breaking the main entrance. PTI's workers were angry against the dissident members who were staying inside the building.



The Sindh House attack has brought flak for the ruling government not just within but abroad too. The opposition leaders were highly scathing in their criticism of this attack.

As per Pak media, whatever political games Imran Khan might want to play now, he is doomed to lose every game. The way he is threatening the Opposition these days with calls of mobilizing 10 lakh sympathizers in Islamabad has met with a lot of debate within the party itself.

But the establishment is too wary and does not want to take risks of supporting the now unpopular and anti-people Imran Khan Government. Even the establishment now fears backlash from angry people who are much hit with unemployment and price-rise.

The establishment is keeping quiet and maintaining distance fearing that these unhappy and angry lot amongst people can rise against them establishment too if Imran Khan Government is extended any help in the current face-off between government and opposition. Power craze, political differences with adversaries, crafty politics being played by Imran Khan these days and the recent attack on Sindh House, they all together have "won" him more enemies than friends.

Today, Imran Khan is politically too unsound, unstable and too crippled. The arrogant ones in power politics do not need more enemies to dethrone, says Pakistan's vernacular media. (ANI)

