Pakistan: Sindh ignores warnings of increased COVID-19 positivity ratio, eases lockdown restrictions

Karachi [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Despite warnings of increased COVID-19 positivity ratio, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah eased lockdown restrictions from Monday that were imposed 15 days ago.

As per the announcement made by the Sindh Chief Minister, following a meeting of the Sindh Coronavirus Task Force, shops will now be allowed to remain open until 8 pm, while outdoor dining, the opening of beaches, salons, and schools and educational institutions from class 9 and onwards have been allowed, reported Geo News.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had warned the government of an increase in the ratio of coronavirus positivity in the province.

The positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases in Karachi came down from 12.45 per cent on June 1, 2021, to 8.25 per cent on June 5. But it was observed that the death rate among infected patients was still 1.6 per cent, leaving medical experts surprised at the easing of restrictions, reported Geo News.

Speaking on the government's decision to east the coronavirus restrictions in Sindh, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) said that unless a uniform policy is formulated on the coronavirus issue throughout the country, the situation will not improve.

Dr Sajjad added Pakistan will only be able to control the pandemic if 500,000 to 600,000 people get vaccinated every day.

"Vaccination is a very important issue, every person will have to get vaccinated," he said.

The COVID-19 has claimed 76 more lives across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 21,265.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 1,629 new infections were recorded. As many as 52,427 samples were tested during this period and the positivity ratio of 3.10 per cent was recorded.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 932,140. (ANI)