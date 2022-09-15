Pakistan: Sindh Minister slams PTI's Punjab govt for seizing flour trucks at state border

Sindh [Pakistan], September 15 (ANI): Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Punjab government for seizing flour trucks of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at the Sindh-Punjab border.

Lambasting PTI for also lodging an FIR, Memon said such acts are worsening the situation of the flood-affected people as the action of the Punjab government of seizing the relief goods is only adding to the miseries of the people affected by the natural disaster, the News International reported.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Memon said that the PDMA had purchased flour from Punjab for Sindh's flood-affected people following which PTI's Punjab government not only seized the trucks at the border but also lodged an FIR.

He said that initially, the Imran Khan-led government launched a fake social media campaign to try to persuade international donor agencies and the UN to stop humanitarian aid for the flood-hit people, and now they are using the Punjab government for blocking relief items, according to News International.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took a dig at the Punjab government and called the actions of PTI deplorable and painful, saying flood victims' urgent needs have been constantly ignored.



Meanwhile, in a tweet on Monday, Imran Khan accused the ruling coalition of making attempts for his party's media blackout besides fake cases against journalists, The Nation reported.

Responding to Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI Chief should rather account for illegal foreign funding that he received post the 2010 floods and asserted that he has no time to respond to Imran Khan's allegations.

Pakistan has lost more than 1,000 people to floods, and about 33 million are displaced. Homes are inundated, roads and bridges swept away, and many dead bodies are still missing. Sindh and Balochistan have suffered heavily, but Sindh is worse affected.

Many victims have developed skin diseases. There is malaria, diarrhoea, and many complain of throat pain. Even pregnant women do not have any facilities to keep themselves healthy and get medical help.

Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming more than a thousand lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Officials have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world. (ANI)

