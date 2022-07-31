Pakistan: Six people drown at Karachi's beach despite ban on swimming

Karachi [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Despite the ban on swimming, Pakistan's Karachi has witnessed six people dying over the weekend by drowning at various points on Hawke's Bay, local media reported on Sunday.

The authorities have imposed a ban on swimming in the Karachi commissioner amid the ongoing torrential rains and high tides in the sea.

According to The Express Tribune, rescue teams on Sunday recovered the bodies of two young men who drowned while swimming at Hawk's Bay Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The drowned were identified as 16-year-old Mohsin and 15-year-old Mamoon.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on July 25 imposed a ban on swimming.

"In view of on-going torrential rains and high tides caused in the sea, there is apprehension that swimming, diving, bathing and boating in the sea/beaches may cause harm to public life," the notification read, according to Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, at least seven dams have been broken in Balochistan after torrential rains in the province.



Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that seven dams have broken due to rains in Balochistan, while many dams have been filled with water. The areas have come under water and communication with many cities has been cut off, the floodplain is also moving towards Sindh from Jhal Magsi.

Meerani Dam in Turbat has overflowed, due to which the spillways (passage for surplus water from the dam) have opened and water is continuing to flow, the highest level of Meerani Dam is 244 feet, and the current water level is 246 feet.

The water level in the hub dam is 339 feet while the spillway limit is 350 feet, the highest water level in Shadi Kor Dam Gwadar is 54 meters while the current water level is 51.34 meters.

Meanwhile, the water level at Guddu barrage has increased by 20 thousand cusecs during 24 hours, there is low level flood in Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrage, as per the media portal.

As torrential rains and flash floods continued in Balochistan, the second stream of floodwater entered in adjacent Qambar-Shahdadkot district and the hilly region of Kachho in Dadu district, causing more losses in different areas.

"Thirty more villages in Kachho and link roads have submerged in the water, as a total of drowned villages in the hilly region has reached 50," according to sources.

The local sources said that the people of the affected areas are forced to take refuge in hills and protective dykes to save their lives.

"An elderly woman of 70 years, in a flood-hit village died of a health condition while failing to get medical help."

In wake of the havoc heavy rains created in Balochistan, provincial authorities have imposed Section 144 in the province. (ANI)

