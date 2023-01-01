Pakistan: Student killed over resistance to robbery in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): As the crime chart continues to climb in Pakistan, a student was gunned down in North Karachi over resistance to robbery, reported Dunya TV on Saturday.

The incident which took place in sector 8 of North Karachi, resulted in the death of the student later.

Citing local media reports, Dunya TV reported that Jehangir, the deceased was on his way home after work when the robbers attempted to rob him and while resisting, he got shot. The victim was later shifted to a nearby medical facility where he succumbed.

The police recovered a 9mm pistol, nine 30-bore pistol bullets, and three shells and an investigation has already started.

Notably, Jehangir was a photographer and was pursuing a Bachelor of Business and Administration (BBA). They further mentioned that the incident happened as he was standing on the doorstep after attending an event, Dunya TV reported.



During the last couple of years, Karachi has seen frequent outbreaks of violence which have claimed hundreds of lives of innocent people. Over 56,500 cases of street crime have been reported in Karachi, the financial hub of Pakistan, during the current year.

Meanwhile, in May, CCTV footage of two robbers looting school students in Karachi's Korangi area surfaced which showed school students being robbed at gunpoint, Pakistan Observer, a Pakistan daily newspaper reported.

According to details, school students were robbed by two looters who came on a motorbike near Maki Masjid in Karachi's Korangi No 6 and snatched mobile phones and cash from school students. The CCTV footage which was recovered threw light on how armed robbers snatched mobile phones, and cash from students and escaped after.

According to Asian Lite International, over 19,000 mobile phones were snatched from citizens in recent times, while 104 cars were forcefully taken and 1,383 bikes were stolen. Around 35,000 citizens were deprived of their motorbikes during various incidents in the city.

Moreover, due to such lawlessness, numerous people have lost their lives while resisting street criminals and several were injured as a result. Around 303 cases of house robberies have been reported in Karachi.

Sectarian violence is also ruining the city from within, divided into Shia-Sunni zones. The varied mix of the population has caused not only rampant violence but also fierce sectarian rioting and disruptions, according to Asian Lite International. (ANI)

