Pakistan: Students body condemns police brutality on Pakhtuns protesting at Peshawar University

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF), an allied student wing of Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) has strongly condemned the police baton charge over a peaceful protest in the Peshawar University campus on Friday.

According to the student's body, hundreds of PSF workers were severely injured in baton charge, and hundreds arrested after students demanded basic rights at the university campus.

"The police administration should immediately release the @PukhtoonSF workers and take action against the real culprits who have polluted the environment of educational institutions and have now resorted to open terrorism," Samar Haroon Bilour of the Awami National Party tweeted.



Samar further said PSF workers the police while providing legal cover to Insaf Student Federation (ISF) is the official student wing of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"The arrest of innocent @PukhtoonSF operatives by the police while providing legal cover to ISF thugs is a very dictatorial move, making it clear that the provincial government is using the police to fulfil its political ambition."

She also condemned violence caused by the ruling party's student wing.

"I strongly condemn the ISF firing and violence on @PukhtoonS workers at the University of Peshawar. ISF goons are openly displaying weapons under the umbrella of the government and promoting violence. The attitude of the police towards the PSF workers is also deplorable," she said.

The Pashtuns, also know as Pakhtun are facing genocide in the hands of the Pakistan army as a large number of civilians are killed and many are victims of enforced disappearances. They allege that Pashtuns are becoming victims in the hands of the Pakistan army and the terrorists in the region. (ANI)

