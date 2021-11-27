Pakistan: Students in North Waziristan protest against shortage of teachers

Wazisirstan [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): Students of a government school in North Waziristan staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of teachers.

The students were also warned to stage a sit-in on the main Razmak-Miramshah Road if the teachers were not posted to the school, Dawn reported.



The students demonstrated outside the school building dressed in the black militia school uniform. A majority of the students wore plastic slippers, while a few of them were without any footwear, which showed their poor financial condition.

The students chanted slogans against the education department for not posting teachers to the school, which currently has only two teachers for 325 students, including 125 girls.

"Despite cold weather conditions we come to school from distant areas, but a shortage of teachers is wasting our precious time," a student told mediapersons on the occasion. (ANI)

