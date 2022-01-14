Pakistan suffers from faults in internet submarine cable supply

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): Pakistan continues to suffer due to faults in internet submarine cable supply despite promises by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to amend it.

A fault has been reported in the international submarine cable, SMW4, operated by PTCL (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd), in the Indian Ocean, due to which some internet users may experience downgraded speeds during peak hours, according to News International.

Earlier, a fault that affected the internet speeds in Pakistan was last reported in December last year after which the PTCL started to shift internet traffic to other cables.



Meanwhile, PTCL issued a statement saying that arrangements had been made for "alternate bandwidth".

"In the next few days, additional bandwidth will be added," the statement said.

In this period, internet speeds will be "slightly affected", the statement added.

On the other hand, Pakistan is integrated into South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) which is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France. (ANI)

