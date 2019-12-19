Pakistan: Suicide bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], Dec 19 (ANI): A suicide bomber blew himself up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat on Thursday morning, Dawn reported citing police officials. So far no loss to life or property has been reported.

The incident happened during a protest against the death sentence given to former dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case. Moreover, there was a polio team in the vicinity.

It is not clear who was the target of the bomber. (ANI)

