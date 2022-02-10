'Pakistan supports Uyghur repression in China's Xinjiang for economic aid'

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has long projected himself as a champion of Islamic causes, continues to support China on its policy regarding Xinjiang, despite the global bid to hold Beijing accountable for suppressing Uyghur Muslims in the region.

Writing for Inside Over, Italian political advisor and geopolitical expert Sergio Restelli said the growing dependence on China for economic aid and diplomatic support is the major reason that Pakistani leadership is left with no option but to publicly commit to China's policies even though they are responsible for the genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

Restelli highlighted that many countries have boycotted the Beijing Olympics as a mark of protest against the brutal suppression of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities by the Chinese government.

Many human rights groups had demanded the boycott of the Olympics event. Several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Japan, Lithuania, Slovenia, New Zealand, Australia announced the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics event citing "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" in Xinjiang and other parts of China.

Uyghurs living outside China also sought support from the world against the ill-treatment of the ethnic minority. "China stop the genocide. Muslims don't sleep, stand up for your brothers" chanted the protesters, Restelli said.



Even a Turkish ski jumper used the flag of the independence movement of East Turkestan (Xinjiang) on his skis during an Olympics game to speak out against the repression of Uyghur Muslims in China, he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed concerns about the treatment of the Uyghur during the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. However, Imran Khan did the opposite. Khan welcomed Chinese policies of repression in Xinjiang. Pakistan has always turned a blind eye to Uyghurs' plight, said Restelli.

Restelli also noted that Pakistan's external debt is increasing, foreign reserves are depleting, inflation is surging at an alarming level and the current account deficit is widening. It puts Pakistan at the risk of going bankrupt.

Restelli also said the US is distancing itself from Pakistan after it had to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. Financial aid from the US to Pakistan has seen a sharp decline in the past few years, leaving Islamabad in the lurch.

In such a scenario, Pakistan had to rely more on its all-weather friend China for financial and diplomatic help. However, it came at a great cost. Islamabad has to agree with Beijing on every matter, even if it is about the persecution of Muslims, he noted.

Imran Khan has in the past too preferred the Chinese version to Uyghurs' fight. Now, every major country is trying to hold China accountable for the documented oppression of Uyghurs. According to Restelli, Khan's deafening silence defies the principles of Muslim brotherhood. (ANI)

