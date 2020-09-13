Pakistan: Suspect in motorway gang-rape case surrenders, denies involvement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): One of the two suspects in the motorway gang-rape case, which has caused a national outcry in Pakistan, has surrendered to Punjab police on Sunday, Pakistani media reported.

The 30-year old woman was raped by two men in front of her two children on motorway after her car ran out of petrol on Wednesday night. The incident has resulted in national outrage and protests erupted in many parts of the country.

On Sunday, Model Town Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Deputy Superintendent of Police Hasnain Haider said that Hassan has been taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to officials, Waqarul Hassan had been released in one of two robbery cases only 14 days ago, Dawn reported.

However, the suspect denies any involvement in the rape. Local media reported that the suspect turned himself over to police to plead his innocence.

Yesterday,Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a press conference alongside Law Minister Raja Basharat, Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan and Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani in which he announced that the government had been able to trace the "real culprits" in the case.



"I want to inform you all, [we] have been able to identify the real culprits in this tragic incident in less than 72 hours," Buzdar told the news conference.

IGP Ghani said it was confirmed through scientific evidence that the primary suspect in the case was Abid Ali, a resident of Fort Abbas in Bahawalnagar district.

He also said police were "95-96 per cent" sure of the identity of Ali's accomplice, 37-year-old Waqarul Hassan, whose presence at the crime scene was shown by telephone data.

Protests held across Pakistan over the rape with people demanding immediate enquiry and criticising inaction of the police. The indifferent and unhelpful remarks by Lahore's police chief added fuel to the fire, according to Dawn.

CCPO Umer Sheikh on Thursday invited criticism when he pontificated that the victim had failed to take due precautions before setting off for her journey. According to the Lahore police chief's logic, the woman could have avoided being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to reports, Abid Ali, along with his four accomplices, had allegedly raped a woman and her 15-year-old daughter on June 15, 2013. (ANI)

