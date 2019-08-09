Pakistan suspends Delhi-Lahore bus service

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): Hours after suspending Thar Express in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir by India, Pakistan on Friday suspended the bus service between New Delhi and Lahore.

The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said.

"In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended," Saeed wrote on Twitter.



This comes after Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday announced the suspension of two trains -- Samjhauta Express and Thar Express -- between the two neighboring countries.

Thar Express will be suspended at 12 pm (midnight) today while Samjhauta Express will cease to run from Saturday, reported DND News Agency.

The decision to suspend the two trains, as well as the bus service is in line with Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations.

Calling its steps in Jammu and Kashmir an "entirely internal" affair, India has rejected Pakistan's unilateral move to downgrade diplomatic ties and asked Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved. (ANI)

