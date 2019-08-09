The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday
The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday

Pakistan suspends Delhi-Lahore bus service

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:07 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): Hours after suspending Thar Express in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir by India, Pakistan on Friday suspended the bus service between New Delhi and Lahore.
The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said.
"In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended," Saeed wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday announced the suspension of two trains -- Samjhauta Express and Thar Express -- between the two neighboring countries.
Thar Express will be suspended at 12 pm (midnight) today while Samjhauta Express will cease to run from Saturday, reported DND News Agency.
The decision to suspend the two trains, as well as the bus service is in line with Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations.
Calling its steps in Jammu and Kashmir an "entirely internal" affair, India has rejected Pakistan's unilateral move to downgrade diplomatic ties and asked Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:24 IST

Youth, education to be primary areas of focus during Modi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Several agreements between educational institutions in India and Bhutan are expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Himalayan nation amid reports that the number of Bhutanese students studying in India has been declining.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:12 IST

Massive power cuts reported in large parts of London

London [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Massive power cuts were reported across large parts of London and South-Eastern England following a suspected failure in Britain's National Grid network on Friday evening (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:49 IST

Nepal bus accident: Death toll rises to 5

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 9 (ANI): The death toll in the bus accident in central Nepal's district of Dhading on Friday has risen to five, with about two dozen other passengers still missing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:21 IST

Jaishankar to attend second India-China HLM meeting during visit...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will co-chair the second meeting of the India-China High-level Mechanism (HLM) on cultural and people-to-people exchanges, during his upcoming visit to the neighboring country, the MEA said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:07 IST

Nepal: 3 injured in explosion in Birgunj city

Birgunj [Nepal], Aug 9 (ANI): At least three people were injured in an explosion in Nepal's Birgunj Metropolitan City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:54 IST

Pak Cabinet approves suspension of bilateral trade with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cabinet on Friday officially approved the suspension of bilateral trade ties with India, as had earlier been decided in the National Security Council's (NSC) meeting in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir by the Go

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:43 IST

India, Bhutan to review situation along border during PM's visit

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India and Bhutan will review defence and security matters, including the situation along the border separating the two countries, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:14 IST

Indira Gandhi negotiated land deal with Pakistan after '71 war:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 09 (ANI): Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi negotiated a land deal with Islamabad after the 1971 war.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:13 IST

Indian envoy to Pakistan hasn't returned to New Delhi: MEA

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has not yet returned to New Delhi and the timing of his return is yet to be determined, the MEA said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:48 IST

After Samjhauta, Pak suspends Thar express amid escalated tensions

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): A day after announcing the suspension of Samjhauta Express in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan on Friday said it will stop the Thar Express, a passenger train that runs between Jodhpur and Karachi, state media reported on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:36 IST

19 killed in Mexico gang war

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 9 (ANI): The police on Thursday (local time) found nine bodies hanging from a bridge, seven more hacked to bits, and another three dumped by the road nearby in what they said was a gang turf-war massacre that left 19 people dead, including one woman.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:48 IST

Two killed in Houston freeway shooting

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): At least two people, including a driver and his passenger, were killed when an unidentified gunman opened fire on a freeway in Houston during the evening rush hour on Thursday (local time).

Read More
iocl