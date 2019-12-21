Pakistan takes 'strong exception' to references to it in India-US joint statement after 2+2 dialogue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 21 (ANI): Islamabad on Friday took "strong exception" to what it said were "unwarranted references" to Pakistan in the joint statement issued after the conclusion of India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said, "We take strong exception to the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the joint statement issued in Washington after the conclusion of US-India 2+2 Dialogue."

India and the United States had called upon Pakistan to take "immediate and irreversible" action against all terrorist networks, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner.

The joint statement issued on Thursday after the second high-level Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue called on Pakistan to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks.

The dialogue took place in Washington on Wednesday and was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their American counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

The Ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for concerted action against all terrorist networks including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, Hizbul Mujahideen, TTP, and D-Company.

"The Ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," the statement said.

India appreciated US support at the United Nations for terrorist designations, including that of JeM leader Masood Azhar, and the United States welcomed changes in Indian law that will facilitate further cooperation on terrorism designations.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry, in its statement on Friday, also termed as "anti-Pakistan" the "assertions made by Indian Ministers of Defence and External Affairs during the joint press interaction". The statement also termed the assertions as "equally reprehensible".

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry in its statement said it also takes "exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the Joint Statement".

"Our concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India Joint Statement have been conveyed to the US side through diplomatic channels," Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.

The statement had the usual rhetoric from Pakistan in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press briefing after the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had stressed that counter-terrorism efforts were discussed at talks and these have been boosted by growing consensus on the nature of terror threats in the region and dangers of cross-border terrorism and sanctuaries.

"We also discussed ways to address these challenges including by working closely together at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)," he had said.

During the presser, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitements to anti-India violence by Pakistani leaders are not conducive to peace. (ANI)