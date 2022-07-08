Pakistan: Tayyaba Gul accuses Imran Khan of using her videos to blackmail opposition

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Tayyaba Gul on Thursday accused former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of using her videos to close his National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases and blackmail the opposition.

Tayyaba Gul had earlier alleged that the former chief of NAB Javed Iqbal sexually harassed her, Geo News reported.

She claimed that the bureau became hostile to her after she refused to join Iqbal in a flat and she was called up to the Prime Minister's House by then-principal secretary Azam Khan after filing a complaint on the Prime Minister's portal, but despite promising her justice, her phone was taken by them and the videos were aired after two days without her permission.

Gul also claimed that they put her and her husband in the Prime Minister's House for one and a half months with the renewed commitment to provide them justice, local media reported.

Furthermore, she also said that NAB did not arrest the PTI leaders and closed their cases and she was in contact with other victims of Iqbal.



The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan was pressured by the NAB not to invite her to Thursday's meeting she claimed.

Gul added that he is still the chairman of the commission, but he would have been in jail if it was any other country.

The NAB chief called the sexual harassment allegations baseless and unfounded.

He added that Gul is a fraud while referring to her medical report, which was submitted to the NAB Court of Special Judge Syed Najamul Hassan by the woman medical officer of the Central Jail in Lahore, the local media reported.

On Thursday, the former chairman of NAB was summoned by the Public Accounts Committee.

Two weeks ago, PAC Noor Alam Khan informed the Commission that he had acquired a letter from Tayyaba Gul to NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, and DG NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad. (ANI)

