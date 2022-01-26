Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members want substitute of Imran Khan: Opposition leader

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Four Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members have expressed dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister and asked for a substitute for the post, the country's opposition party said, adding that those rebels are in touch with Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Dawn newspaper reported quoting PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal that the speech of Imran Khan a few days back was a speech of a failed, defeated and depressed leader and the 220 million people of the country would question him because he damaged the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the future of the country.

The opposition leader made his remarks during a press conference at Sadiqabad on Tuesday night.



He said the resignation of Shehzad Akbar had exposed the claims of the government which it made by making false cases against the PML-N and in each court released them honourably.

He further said the Titanic of the PTI was sinking Imran Khan and all his cabinet members would try to leave the country. He said the government would be finished and there would be general election before local polls, Dawn reported further.

Imran Khan has once again become the talk of the town for his "hollow speeches" in the country, as he said during the interaction ealiar that "if they unseat him, he can turn dangerous".

"Throughout his speech, Khan looked very nervous and stressed. He felt sidelined and felt that he is losing his grip (on the Pakistan government) and some power are trying to throw him away... but he (Khan) can't say it directly," a journalist Marvi Sirmed has said while calling the Pakistan Prime Minister "a coward." (ANI)

