Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd building damaged in grenade attack in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited's (PTCL) building in Balochistan's Noshki district was damaged after a grenade attack on Tuesday, Dawn reported citing police.

Speaking to Dawn, City Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Ahmed Bugti said a blast occurred after two unidentified men on a motorcycle threw a grenade at the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited building.

He further said the building was damaged in the grenade attack, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

He said police had gathered evidence from the attack site and began a search for the suspects, as per the Dawn report.

In a similar incident last week, a senior police official of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Khuzdar was killed in a bomb attack. The police said that a roadside bomb had gone off when Inspector Sharbat Khan's vehicle reached Khuzdar Medical College on the Quetta-Karachi Highway while he was on his way to the police station.



Sharbat Khan died on the spot while his vehicle was completely destroyed when the explosion took place, Dawn reported citing hospital officials, according to Dawn. Furthermore, unidentified men threw a grenade at the Shaikhan police post in Peshawar in April.

No casualties were reported in the incident in April, as per the news report. However, the wall of the Shaikhan police post was partially damaged. A case was lodged against unidentified attackers after the incident.

Earlier in April, two police personnel were killed and four others were injured after "dacoits" opened fire on under-construction checkposts in the Kutcha area of Ghailpur near Sindh's Kashmore district, Dawn reported citing police.

According to the Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Sammo, new police check posts were being established when the "dacoits" opened fire at police on April 15, according to Dawn report.

Sammo said that police officials Sabir Ali and Ahad Ali Domki were killed while four others, including Bakhshapur Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Muhammad Mehr, were injured after the attack, as per the news report. The SSP said that the injured were taken to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan while the deceased officials' bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Kashmore. (ANI)

