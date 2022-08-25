Pakistan: Terrorism case registered against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Gujrat

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): The police on Thursday registered a terrorism case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after he threatened the government officials to kill their children and said that Pakistan's court and its judiciary will not help them.

The case was filed by a citizen in the Industrial Area Police Station of Gujrat. The police registered a case of terrorism and interference in government matters against Sanaullah, reported Geo News.

According to the first information report (FIR), the interior minister threatened the government officials to kill their children and said that Pakistan's court and its judiciary will not help them.

The FIR added that Sanaullah said they [government] will surround those judges who are going to promote PTI's agenda, reported Geo News.

"Rana Sanaullah's statement was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary and other government officials and to not let them do their job so that they are unable to fulfil their judicial commitments," stated the report citing an old video of the PML-N leader.



The FIR mentioned that the minister's statement has caused fear and terror among the judiciary, authorities, police, bureaucracy and the nation, reported Geo News.

Soon after the news came out, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Moonis Elahi said that the interior minister will be arrested soon, reported Geo News.

"You make false cases against Imran Khan, now the Pakistani nation has registered a true case against you," he wrote on Twitter.

The PML-Q was referencing the case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, last week, for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital's F-9 Park.

The FIR had claimed that Khan threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers to "terrorise" the law enforcement agency and the judiciary after which the arrest warrants for the PTI leader were issued. (ANI)

