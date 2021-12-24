Pakistan: Three injured in grenade attack in Balochistan

Khuzdar [Balochistan], December 24 (ANI): Three people were injured in a hand-grenade attack on a shop in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Friday.



The explosion took place on Thursday on a shop in the Wadh bazaar area of the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

Citing officials, the Pakistani media outlet said that two unidentified people on a motorcycle hurled the grenade inside the shop and escaped.

The injured were identified as Peer Jan, Sheikh Shahid and Yahya Khan, as per Dawn. (ANI)

