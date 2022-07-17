Pakistan: Tight security in Punjab ahead of bypolls

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): As Pakistan's Punjab is set for the by-elections on Sunday, the country's Army carried out reconnaissance of the "most sensitive" areas in the province.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the activity was in line with the role assigned to the military as third-tier responders to any law and order situation, as per the directions from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"Army troops will perform only quick reaction force duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling," the ISPR said, as per Dawn newspaper.



Yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government decided to beef up security in six sensitive constituencies of Punjab where by-polls are scheduled to take place on Sunday amidst heightened political tensions.

Amidst a possible threat of violence during the upcoming by-polls, the ECP called for ensuring the army's deployment outside polling stations in the four constituencies of Lahore and one of Multan, dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the ECP said all necessary arrangements for holding by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies, including printing of ballot papers had been completed. The commission issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for polling staff to conduct by-polls in Punjab, Dawn reported.

The polling body asked the candidates to ensure training of their polling agents and instruct them not to leave the polling station without receiving the presiding officer's verified Form 45.

The election campaign came to a close at 12pm on the night between Friday and Saturday, with the ECP warning that any violation would entail action under the law. (ANI)

