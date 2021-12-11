Pakistan to conduct Sri Lankan man's lynching trial in jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan's provincial Punjab government and prosecution have decided to conduct the case trial of the suspects arrested in the brutal lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in jail, reported local media.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Friday to "maintain the law and order situation in the province", reported Samaa TV.

The jail administration has been ordered to ensure all arrangements for the trial and the police have also been instructed to complete the case challan at the earliest.



131 men have been arrested by the police and 30 among them are declared prime suspects in the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara.

Last week, Kumara was tortured, beaten to death and then set on fire by a mob of more than 800 people over alleged blasphemy accusations in the Wazirabad neighbourhood, said Samaa TV. (ANI)



