Pakistan to face 'above normal' rains in September

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted normal to above normal precipitation over the country in the month of September.

"Currently, the La-Nina condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during September 2022, while the IOD condition is expected to remain in a negative state," the PMD said and predicted the weather based on the global and regional circulation patterns, The News International reported.

According to the Met Office, a tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September.

The rainfall is expected to be above normal over northeastern Punjab and Sindh, it added.

Meanwhile, most parts of PoK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are expected to receive normal to slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit-Baltistan and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may receive nearly normal rainfall during the forecast month, The News Internationa reported.

According to UNICEF, more than three million children are in need of humanitarian assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding in Pakistan's recent history.



The United Nations Children's Fund, in a statement, said it is working with Government and non-government partners to respond to the urgent needs of children and families in affected areas.

Over 1,100 people including over 350 children have lost their lives, and a further 1,600 have been injured. Over 287,000 houses have been fully, and 662,000 partially, destroyed. Some major rivers have breached their banks and dams overflowed, destroying homes, farms and critical infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and public health facilities.

"When disasters hit, children are always among the most vulnerable," said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

"These floods have already taken a devastating toll on children and families, and the situation could become even worse. UNICEF is working closely with the Government and other partners to ensure that children affected get the critical support they need as soon as possible."

As part of the UN flash appeal to support the response, led by the Government of Pakistan - launched this week - UNICEF is appealing for USD 37 million, and aims to reach children and families in the coming months with support including lifesaving medical equipment, essential medicines, vaccines and safe delivery kits, safe drinking water and sanitation supplies, nutrition supplies and temporary learning centres and learning kits.



According to UNICEF's Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), Pakistan is a known 'climate hotspot' and country where children are considered 'extremely high risk' to the impacts of climate change, ranking 14th out of 163 CCRI-ranked countries and regions, placing Pakistan in the 'Extremely high risk' classification category in the Index. (ANI)

