Pakistan to hand over 20 Indian fishermen tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 5 (ANI): Pakistan will hand over 20 fishermen to Indian authorities on Monday.

The fishermen, who were arrested by the Maritime Security Agency last year for allegedly violating Pakistani territorial waters, were imprisoned in the Malir District Jail in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The fishermen were released at 3 pm (local time) today.

According to sources, the fishermen were handed over to a Lahore-based non-profit organisation Edhi Foundation by jail authorities.

The fishermen will travel from Cantt Station in Karachi to Lahore on Monday and will cross over to the other side of the border through Wagah.

They will be handed over by Indian officials in a ceremony at Wagah border.

According to Indian media reports, the fishermen released are residents of Andhra Pradesh.

The fishermen were arrested in November 2018 after they allegedly ventured into Pakistani territorial waters for fishing.

Pakistan had released 360 Indian fishermen last year. (ANI)

