Pakistan to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 9

Multan [Pakistan], Oct 19 (ANI): Pakistan will formally inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday.

He also said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will visit Pakistan as a 'yatri' and not as chief guest for the corridor's opening.

"Pakistan will open the Kartarpur corridor on November 9. I had invited former PM of India Manmohan Singh. I'm thankful to him, he wrote me a letter and said, 'I'll come but not as chief guest but an ordinary man.' We'll welcome him even if he comes as an ordinary man," Qureshi told reporters here.

The Pakistan government had earlier this month extended an invitation to Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the corridor. However, Congress sources said that the former Prime Minister will not accept the invite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on November 8.

On October 3, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ruled out a visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor opening, making it clear that he would be only leading the first all-party 'jatha' to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara to pay obeisance. (ANI)

