Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Day' on Friday

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 26 (ANI): The federal government has announced that the entire nation will observe Friday (September 27) as 'Kashmir Day' to express solidarity with the people of the valley.

Citing a statement issued by the interior ministry, ARY News reported that the Pakistani flags will fly half-mast on the government buildings on September 27.

Rallies and public meetings will be held across the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations on Friday and is expected to raise the single-point agenda there.

Earlier on August 30, the whole nation had observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour had been commenced from 12:00 p.m., which lasted till 12:30p.m. The 'Hour' started with sirens sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan was played followed by the national anthem of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has been resorting to anti-India rhetoric and has been raking up the so-called mistreatment of the Muslims in India, but has been snubbed globally over the Kashmir issue.

India has repeatedly maintained that its constitutional provisions on Kashmir were strictly internal, a stance supported by the international community, including the countries from SAARC and the Arab World. (ANI)

