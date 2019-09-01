Pakistan to offer consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 1 (ANI): Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national on death row in jail here on alleged spying charges will be given consular access on Monday in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, Pakistan said on Sunday.

"Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgement & the laws of Pakistan," tweeted Spokesperson of foreign office Mohammed Faisal.

India, which has asked for "unimpeded" consular access for Jadhav is yet to comment on the matter.

This comes a month after Pakistan Foreign Office had announced that they would grant consular access to the 49-year-old Indian prisoner. India did not agree to the meeting since the terms and conditions were not suitable.

In July, the ICJ ruled in favour of India on the issue of granting consular access to the former naval officer.

The ICJ, in its ruling, asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

In a major win for India, the world court had continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying and found that Pakistan breached the Vienna Convention by not giving him consular access. (ANI)