Pakistan to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday said it has decided to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15 under Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

"At the special request of Government of Afghanistan and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan's transit trade, Pakistan has decided to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from 15 July, after implementing COVID-19 related protocols," Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said in a statement.

Pakistan claimed that with this step it has "fulfilled its commitments under Pakistan-Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). "Pakistan has restored bilateral trade at all border crossing terminals to pre-COVID-19 status."

In May, Indian Embassy in Afghanistan tweeted informing that the second consignment of wheat out of the total 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan has set sail from Kandla Port.

"435 containers carrying the second consignment of 10,024 MT of wheat out of the total gift of 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan set sail from Kandla Port to Chabahar Port today," Indian Embassy had said in a tweet.

"This humanitarian gesture of the people of India to our Afghan brethren will ensure food security during these difficult times of COVID-19 Pandemic. The remaining consignments will follow in the weeks ahead," it had added. (ANI)

