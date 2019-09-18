Pakistan to set up special tribunals for media appeals

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): The Federal Cabinet has decided to set up special tribunals to resolve issues related to the media industry and other stakeholders.

This was stated in a news briefing by Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the media tribunals will replace Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) Council of Complaints to resolve issues pertaining to media and other stakeholders.

Awan said that the tribunals will decide a matter within 90 days. She said that a bill in this regard will be tabled in the National Assembly.

She further added that the higher judiciary will patronise these tribunals.

"All pending cases with PEMRA will be referred to the media tribunals," Awan was quoted as saying.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government believe in facilitation and empowerment of media. (ANI)

