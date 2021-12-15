Pakistan tries to mend ties with US after skipping Democracy Summit

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 15 (ANI): Days after declining an invitation by the US for the Democracy Summit, top leadership in Pakistan is now attempting to mend ties with Washington by stating that it values its relationship with the United States and is committed to expanding it in all spheres.

Pakistan, China's all-weather ally, earlier this month had turned down US' invitation to take part in the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event that took place on December 9-10. The US had extended invitations to more than a hundred countries for the summit but China and some other countries were not included in the list.

Initially, Pakistan tried to delink its decision with any external factors. However, it privately acknowledged that China's opposition to the summit made it difficult for the country to attend the gathering, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman via telephone and explained the country's position regarding its decision not to attend the summit, according to the Pakistani newspaper.



In an apparent bid to assuage Washington, Qureshi gave reasons why Pakistan stayed away from the summit and told the US deputy secretary of State that Pakistan would not take sides in the power politics of big countries.

Confirming that he spoke to Deputy Secretary Sherman two days ago, Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad that he was "satisfied" with his conversation with Sherman.

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met with a delegation of US senators.

During the meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister called on the US to play its due role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. He said that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries was mutually beneficial and critical for the region's peace, security and prosperity.

Pakistan has US ties has not been on the best of terms since US President joe Biden assumed office in January this year. Despite best efforts by Islamabad, Biden has not spoken to Imran Khan over the phone. (ANI)

