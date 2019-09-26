Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to jointly launch English channel for confronting 'Islamophobia'

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:55 IST

New York [United States], Sept 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia will jointly launch an English language channel 'dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia'.
In a tweet, Khan said that the decision was taken during his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in New York.
"President Erdogan, PM Mahatir and myself had a meeting today in which we decided our 3 countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on our great religion - Islam", Khan tweeted.

He also added that the channel would correct the misperceptions which bring people together against Muslims.
Further, Khan said: "Issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized; series and films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform our own people and the world; Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence." (ANI)

