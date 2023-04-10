Pakistan: Two policemen killed, another injured in attack in Balochistan's Kuchlak

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Two police personnel were killed and another was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Killi Spine region of the Kuchlak district in Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday, Dawn reported citing police.

The policemen belonging to the Eagle Squad were patrolling on a motorcycle when the assailants opened fire. Three police personnel were injured in the attack. They were taken to the hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The police personnel who were killed were identified as constables Abdul Jabbar and Jalaat Khan, as per the Dawn report. One of the assailants was killed while another managed to escape from the site as police personnel returned fire.



Quetta DIG Ghulam Azfar Maheser said that the police personnel were targeted by terrorists. Mahesar further said the police personnel returned fire and killed an attacker, as per the Dawn report.

Security personnel launched a search operation in the area to find the attackers. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, two terrorists and a Pakistan Army soldier were killed in two separate gunfights in the South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place on Saturday in the Razmak area of the North Waziristan district. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The second encounter took place in the general area of Karama in the South Waziristan district of Pakistan. One terrorist was killed during the exchange of gunfire, and Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from district Hangu in the Kohat division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also killed, ARY News reported. (ANI)

