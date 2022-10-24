Pakistan: Two security officials killed, three injured in exchange of fire in Quetta with armed militants

Quetta [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Two Pakistani security officials were killed and three injured in Quetta on Sunday after an exchange of fire with armed militants.

Dawn citing sources reported that the personnel of Frontier Corps were conducting a search operation in the area during which heavy exchange of fire took place in the Margat area of Quetta district.

The injured security men were identified as Subedar Muhammad Aslam, Hawaldar Akhtar Jan and Sepoy Rais Khan.

The security forces also claimed that the armed militants also suffered casualties during the exchange, reported Dawn citing sources.

In another incident on Sunday, one Pakistani soldier was killed after suffering a terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hassan Khel Sector of North Waziristan district

Earlier this month, a bomb attack, targeting two vehicles in Pakistan's Mastung district, killed three people and left six more injured, local media reported.



Dawn citing sources reported that an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at a roadside went off when the vehicles were passing through the area.

In another incident, a former police officer was killed by unidentified gunmen in the provincial capital of Quetta, Dawn reported.

According to the local police officials, the incident took place on Sunday in The Eastern Bypass area of Balochistan's capital, Dawn reported.

The highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September, said an Islamabad-based think tank, as it pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn newspaper reported citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In August this year, the think tank said the militants carried out 31 attacks across Pakistan, where 37 people were killed and 55 others injured. (ANI)

