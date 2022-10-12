Pakistan undermines interests of both Americans and Europeans: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Pakistan was never a friend, certainly not an ally, the country has a long record of not just bluntly ignoring western concerns, but also actively breaking its commitments towards the US and the European Union (EU).

Dr Siegfried O Wolf, writing in South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF) said that the irrationality in the decision-making by the political leadership when it comes to Islamabad is not comprehensible for an observer promoting democracy, human rights, and open and free societies.

The essential support by Pakistan's military and intelligence to the Taliban in Afghanistan enabled them to pursue their fight against the US-led NATO troops during the last two decades - and subsequently to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (IRoA) just one of the numerous examples.

One of the latest happenings in US-Pakistan relations appeared remarkably odd; On September 7, 2022, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) 'has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Pakistan of F-16 Case for Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 450 million.'

This is the first significant security assistance to Pakistan in recent years. It also reverses the decision by the former US administration 'to stop all defence and security assistance to Pakistan alleging that Islamabad was not a partner in its fight against terrorism - and that Washington 'has gotten nothing in return for its large-scale aid so far, said Wolf.

It does not come by surprise that India - a country which since its existence not only had to face unprovoked wars, aggressions and other armed confrontations but is also a persistent victim of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism by Pakistan expressed its unease.

Indian military analysts are stating that the new "F-16 deal" impacts the balance of power between Islamabad and New Delhi, reported SADF.



A significant aim in the purchase of Rafale jets was to balance any Pakistani advantage in aerial combats originating from Pakistan due to its PAF F-16 fleet or its "Chinese fighter jets."

The refitting of the F-16 fleet, combined with the provision of new radar systems, might properly annihilate any potential advantage obtained through the new 'Rafale-equipped-IAF' vis-a-vis the PAF, said Wolf.

Considering the rapidly growing US-China rivalry, especially Beijing's ambitions to challenge Washington in the Indo-Pacific, its increasingly aggressive posture towards Taiwan, its territorial claims vis-a-vis most neighbours, and the ambiguous role of China in Russia's war on Europe, one must wonder how the F-16 deal with Pakistan is serving US interests, reported SADF.

In fact, it rather appears that such a deal is most disadvantageous to both Washington and its allies and friends. Many facts point towards such a disadvantage.

The situation becomes even more abstruse if one takes the EU into the US-Pakistan equation. Washington is not alone in its hardly comprehensible foreign policy towards Islamabad, said Wolf.

For many years, Brussels has granted Islamabad the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) status, which removes import duties for Pakistani products coming into the EU. It goes without saying that this is a major benefit for Pakistan's export-orientated businesses.

EU institutions continue, most awkwardly, to renew GSP+ status for Pakistan, even though Islamabad violates and disrespects all conditions regarding eligibility. Europe is thus supporting Pakistan's economy, contributing to the purchasing power of its military to acquire weapons and accumulate monetary assets (which can be used to strengthen terrorists conducting anti-Indian activities), reported SADF. (ANI)

