Pakistan: Unidentified gunmen kill senior JUI-F activist in Bajaur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): A senior Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) activist was shot dead in Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan by unidentified gunmen on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Maulana Shafiullah, 30, who gunmen attacked in the afternoon in the Badan area of Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district, according to Dawn.

"Mr Shafiullah had respect and admiration among the local community members for his positive thoughts and struggle for the promotion of education in the area," said a resident of the Badan area, Zakir Ahmed Khan.

Dawn reported citing the locals that the victim died on the way to the hospital due to fatal injuries.



The victim had no feud with anyone, the locals added. Meanwhile, the JUI-F district chapter condemned the killing.

The killing of local leaders of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has become a regular affair in the region.

Earlier in July, JUI-F protested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan against the killing of its local leaders and lawlessness in the district.

According to Dawn, locals and officials said that the JUI-F leader Qari Samiuddin and his colleague, Hafiz Numan Dawar were on their way home in Eidek village when their car was ambushed on Bichi Road near Mirali town in North Waziristan on July 14.

The gunmen shot at the two, leaving them dead on the spot. The relatives of the leader said that Qari Sami had no feud with anyone. (ANI)

