Pakistan: Unidentified men attack house of TV journalist in Kurram

Peshawar [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): After attempting to set fire to it, unidentified assailants used hand grenades to attack the home of a journalist based in Parachinar, The Nation, an English daily based in Lahore quoted police as saying on Wednesday.

Mohammad Ali Turi, the producer of a private TV channel and a local radio was attacked and different sections of the house including rooms, doors, windowpanes, and a vehicle parked inside the house were damaged during the attack.



The unidentified attackers, in a bid to put the house on fire also put wood and other equipment on fire.

Speaking to the media at Mohammad Ali Turi's home, the District Police Officer (DPO), Kurram, said that an FIR of the incident had been registered and that a joint committee had also been formed for conducting an investigation into the incident on modern lines. He also promised that the perpetrators would be apprehended shortly, Lahore based, The Nation reported.

Ali Afzal Afzaal, president of the Kurram Press Club, and Azmat Alizai, president of the Kurram Union of Journalists, both strongly denounced the occurrence and call for the arrest of those responsible as well as the provision of protection for journalists, according to the The Nation. (ANI)

