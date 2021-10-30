Pakistan: Unidentified persons ransack Hindu temple at Kotri in Sindh, create resentment among locals

Karachi [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): Unidentified persons ransacked a Hindu temple at Kotri in Pakistan's Sindh province, creating a wave of resentment amongst local Hindus, Pak vernacular media reported.

The incident took place on Friday. After breaking idols, the persons ran away taking lakhs in cash and other precious goods.

Kotri police have registered a case but had not made any arrest till the time of going to press. The minority minister has sought a report from area SSP, Pahenji Akhbar reported.



According to the Pak vernacular media, on Thursday night, unidentified assailants stole jewellery, gold idols, offerings, UPS batteries and other valuables from the ancient Shiv temple in the Darya Band area of Kotri, Jamshoro, Hyderabad.

The accused also damaged the idol of Goddess. The stolen jewellery and other items are worth Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

After receiving the information, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Gyan Chand Israni sought a report of the incident from SSP Jamshoro within 48 hours and ordered the arrest of the accused, Pak vernacular media reported.

Kotri police have registered a report against unidentified persons and started an investigation while the security of temples has been tightened. On the other hand, the Hindu community said that it seems that miscreants are conspiring to cause Hindu-Muslim riots before Diwali on 4 November, reported Dunya News. (ANI)

