Pakistan urges China to use Gwadar for transhipment

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Pakistan has requested China to market Gwadar Port and at least utilise it for their transhipment cargo, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Moulvi said.

Moulvi, while speaking at the '11th Sustainable Shipping, Logistics and Supply China Summit and Exhibition', said that the Chinese private sector held 91 per cent of the Gwadar Port, which meant that Beijing was responsible for its marketing and development, reported The News International.

"We are asking the Chinese government to market Gwadar Sea Port because it is the responsibility of China to bring cargo at Gwadar Port, we requested China to at least take their transhipment cargo from Gwadar," The News International quoted Moulvi as saying.



He said that during the previous government freight subsidy was given to ship imported fertiliser from Gwadar to upcountry, as transportation cost upcountry from Gwadar was higher compared to the Karachi Port.

Emphasising that Beijing has plans to develop fisheries and housing schemes in Machhar Colony, Keamari areas, and three new berths at the Karachi Port, he said that these projects would cost nearly USD 3 billion.

Moulvi also highlighted that apart from Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), no shipping company exists there.

Underlining the incentives announced by the current government to bring more players in the local shipping industry, he informed that the government announced a five per cent financing facility as well as income tax exemption for ten years. (ANI)

