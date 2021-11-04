Pakistan utility stores hike ghee, cooking oil prices after Imran Khan announces 'relief package'

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan on Wednesday hiked the price of ghee and cooking oil just after Imran Khan announced a Rs 120-billion "relief package" for the most vulnerable segments of the population, local media reported.

Citing the notification issued in this regard, Geo News reported that cooking oil of different brands has been increased up to Rs 65 per litre at Utility Stores, while the price of ghee has been increased up to Rs 53 per kg.

The notification said the price hike at utility stores would come into effect immediately.

It may be recalled that prices of ghee and cooking oil of various brands were increased at Utility Stores a few days ago as well, said the Pakistani publication.

This comes after Imran Khan announced a "historic" relief package worth Rs 120 billion for the masses under targeted subsidy.



Earlier today, Imran Khan said considering that the masses are undergoing a tough time due to the inflation in the country, the government is introducing a package for 20 million families, which will -- in turn -- benefit 130 million Pakistanis, Geo News reported.

"This [poverty alleviation] package -- called the Raashan Madad Package -- which is worth Rs120 billion, will be offered to [most vulnerable] Pakistanis by the federal and provincial governments," he said.

He further announced that under the package, citizens will be able to avail a 30 per cent discount for six months on three basic edible items, including ghee, wheat, and pulses.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have slammed Imran Khan over his 'relief package' stating that the prime minister's resignation was the only solution to get rid of all problems.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister's resignation was the only solution to rid the country of menaces, including inflation, unemployment and poverty, Dawn reported.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the PM's package is nothing but a joke, adding that PM's package is "too little for 200 million people." (ANI)

