Pakistan: Voting on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan to take place after March 27

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Javed Khan announced that the voting for no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place after March 27.

The PTI senator said in a tweet that the "biggest rally" in Pakistan's history will take place in Islamabad's D-Chowk on March 27 in front of the Parliament House, where the Pakistani PM will give a "historic speech."

"Voting on the no-confidence resolution will take place after March 27. The opposition will face complete defeat. Confidence in PM Imran Khan will [increase]," Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion in National Assembly on March 8.



The National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was advised to summon a session before March 22 after declaring that the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister is filed. As per the rules, the NA speaker is bound to convene the assembly session within 14 days after submission of the requisition notice.

Voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between three and seven days after the session is summoned, according to Dawn, citing Pakistan's constitution.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar also announced the date of the rally through his Twitter account and further stated, "The world will witness how the people of Pakistan stand by their captain (PM Imran) for their freedom and sovereignty."

Last week, while addressing a public meeting in Lower Dir district, Pakistani PM urged people to gather at D-Chowk on the eve of the no-trust vote.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

