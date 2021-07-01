Pakistan was 'bad-mouthed', says Imran Khan as he rules out allying with US in war

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Pakistan would never again partner with the United States in war, said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and added that as a Pakistani he had never felt more "insulted" than when his country decided to join the United States war on terror.

"Pakistan could be partners with the United States in peace but never in conflict," said Khan during the National Assembly's budget session as he covered wide-ranging subjects, Dawn newspaper reported.

"When we gave so many services, did they (US) praise us or acknowledge our sacrifices? Instead, they called us a hypocrite and blamed us. Instead of appreciating us, Pakistan was bad-mouthed," he said. "We decided to become a front-line state for the American war on terror. I questioned repeatedly, what did we have to do with the war?"



While questioning the "idiocy" of the policies of the previous administration, Khan asked, "Does any country get involved in another's (war) and lose 70,000 lives?"

Moreover, Khan even warned that a "very tough time" was coming for Pakistan in view of the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan has said that some 5,000 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) pose a threat to its security from their "sanctuaries" in the neighbouring country.

"The assertions of the Afghan side are contrary to facts on the ground and various reports of the UN, which also corroborate the presence and activities of over 5000-strong TTP in Afghanistan," the Pakistan Foreign Office said this week.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Islamabad is expecting that the Taliban will not allow terrorist groups like TTP to carry out activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan has finished over 80 per cent of the Durand Line fencing along with Afghanistan despite facing backlash from the people on both sides of the line. Despite the absence of a concrete agreement with the Afghan government, the Pakistan government has been declaring the Durand Line as an official border. (ANI)

