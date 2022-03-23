Pakistan: Wedding guests torture vendor to death, continue festivities near body

Pattoki [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a vendor who was selling crackers at a wedding hall was brutally tortured to death by the guests in Pattoki city (Kasur District) in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In a video that has gone viral, the guests were then seen having their meals totally unaffected by the incident, even as the body of the poor vendor was lying on the floor near them.

The victim was identified as Ashraf alias Sultan. The video shows the body of the vendor lying on the floor while the guests are having their meal, reported The News International.

The incident has sent shock waves across the country as citizens condemned the cruelty displayed by the people on social media.



Ashraf's brother-in-law Pervez later told police that he was riding a motorbike with his friends outside the wedding hall when he saw the incident and tried to rescue him but failed.

Meanwhile, Ashraf fell to the ground after being tortured and when the rescue team came they confirmed his death.

Acting after the public outrage over the horrendous murder of the vendor, Punjab police arrested 12 people, including the wedding hall manager in connection with the alleged killing.

The investigation is underway into the matter and the doctors did not confirm torture in the initial postmortem report. Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team has collected evidence from the crime scene, police added, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur said that they have collected other evidence including CCTV cameras and videos, with the help of which all aspects are being investigated. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has also sought a report from the police authorities, reported The News International. (ANI)

